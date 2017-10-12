Renato Sanches: Portugal midfielder a 'major doubt' for Swansea against Huddersfield

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches is at Swansea on a season-long loan

Swansea could be without midfielder Renato Sanches for Saturday's home game against Huddersfield Town.

Sanches injured a thigh as Portugal beat Andorra and Switzerland to book their place at the 2018 World Cup.

"We're in pretty good shape... one issue is Renato Sanches, who is a major doubt for the game," Swansea manager Paul Clement said.

Swansea lost 1-0 at West Ham United before the international break to drop into the bottom three.

But Clement said that it is too soon for people to be dismissing Swansea's survival chances.

"Yeah, much too early. Last season when I arrived they were writing us off," he said.

"You see media and pundits saying Swansea were down... it makes no difference to us. Couple of wins changes that... I don't take much notice of it."

Dyer's 'long road'

Swansea midfielder Nathan Dyer is available after eight months out with a ruptured Achilles injury, while striker Wilfried Bony is rated as "50-50" and will undergo a late fitness test.

"It's been a long absence for him [Dyer]," Clement said.

"He's been very professional through a difficult injury. It's been a long road for him.

He's played a few under-23 games, he's ready for selection but it would be difficult for him to play 90 minutes at this level.

Newly promoted Huddersfield sit mid-table but have not won in the league for six games.

"You can have that excitement and play without fear, and they picked up two wins and a draw in their first three games," Clement added.

"But they've plateaued a bit and I'm sure they'll come to us wanting to get a good result.

"We feel optimistic our form is going to change. We've worked on some things since the West Ham loss and the players have responded well."