Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Swiss prosecutors investigating PSG chairman

Qatari businessman Al-Khelaifi (left) has been chairman of Paris St-Germain since 2011

Criminal proceedings have been opened into Paris St-Germain's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi by Swiss prosecutors.

The proceedings are connected to an ongoing investigation into former Fifa secretary general Jerome Valcke, and relate to the sale of World Cup TV rights to BeInSports, of which Al-Khelaifi is chief executive.

Last year, The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said it was investigating Valcke for "various acts of criminal mismanagement".

In a statement on Thursday, the OAG said the new proceedings involving Al-Khelaifi had been "opened on the basis" of its findings.

It said it was "suspected that Jerome Valcke accepted undue advantages from a businessman in the sports rights sector in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030 and from Nasser Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2026 and 2030".

The new investigation - that which relates to Al-Khelaifi - is being conducted in partnership with authorities in France, Greece, Italy and Spain, and was opened in March 2017, the OAG said.

It added that its representatives had interviewed Valcke in Switzerland as a suspect on Thursday.