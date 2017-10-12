Paul Heckingbottom: Barnsley boss given two-match touchline ban

Paul Heckingbottom guided Barnsley to promotion to the Championship in 2015-16

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has been given a two-match touchline ban by the Football Association.

He was sent to the stands during their win at Millwall after disagreeing with referee Oliver Langford's decision to award a penalty to the hosts.

Heckingbottom said at the time: "I don't know why I wasn't allowed to be in there in the second half."

The Reds boss will serve his ban in the home games against Middlesbrough and Hull City.