Paul Heckingbottom: Barnsley boss given two-match touchline ban

Paul Heckingbottom
Paul Heckingbottom guided Barnsley to promotion to the Championship in 2015-16

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has been given a two-match touchline ban by the Football Association.

He was sent to the stands during their win at Millwall after disagreeing with referee Oliver Langford's decision to award a penalty to the hosts.

Heckingbottom said at the time: "I don't know why I wasn't allowed to be in there in the second half."

The Reds boss will serve his ban in the home games against Middlesbrough and Hull City.

