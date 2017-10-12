Tony Xia: Aston Villa chairman fined £4,000 by Football Association

Tony Xia
Tony Xia took over at Aston Villa in June 2016

Aston Villa chairman and owner Tony Xia has been fined £4,000 by the Football Association after sending a tweet that suggested a referee was against the club.

After defender Neil Taylor was sent off late on in the 1-0 win over Bolton last month Xia tweeted of referee Jeremy Simpson: "Is the ref a AV hater?"

Xia, 40, admitted the misconduct charge and has also been warned as to his future conduct.

Villa are seventh in the Championship.

The FA said Xia's comments "questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1)."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired