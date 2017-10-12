Peter Taylor: Gillingham caretaker manager leaves role at League One club

Peter Taylor was caretaker manager of England for one game in 2000, naming David Beckham as captain for a 1-0 defeat in Italy

Peter Taylor has left his role as director of football and caretaker manager at League One Gillingham.

The 64-year-old one-time England boss had been placed in charge of the Gills after Ady Pennock left the club by mutual consent on 25 September.

Gillingham took one point from the three league games that Taylor, who was in his third spell at Priestfield, oversaw following Pennock's departure.

The Gills are 23rd in the table, two points from safety.

Former Leicester, Hull, and Crystal Palace boss Taylor had returned to Gillingham as director of football during the summer to "oversee recruitment and footballing policy".

A statement on the club website said Taylor had decided "there is no role for him going forward".

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally told BBC Radio Kent he was looking for someone "a little bit off the wall" as the club's next boss after Pennock left.

First-team coach Steve Lovell will supervise the side, assisted by the club's coaching staff, in the interim.