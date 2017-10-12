BBC Sport - Reading: Jaap Stam prepared for testing Championship match at Leeds United
Stam wary of Leeds United threat
Reading manager Jaap Stam is expecting a tough challenge when his side travel to face Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday.
The Royals, without a win in their past five league games, face a Leeds side who have lost their past two matches.
"They'll want a good result after that," Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire. "They've had a good start to the season despite that."
