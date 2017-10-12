Christian Constantin: Sion chief gets 14-month ban for slapping Rolf Fringer
Sion president Christian Constantin has been given a 14-month ban for striking former Switzerland coach Rolf Fringer.
The incident happened after Sion's 2-1 Swiss Super League win in Lugano on 21 September.
Constantin, who was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs (£77,804), was filmed slapping Fringer, who is now a television pundit.
The 60-year-old is prohibited from entering all football-related venues. He can appeal against the decision.
Fringer said he had been hit several times before the blow caught on tape.
The Swiss Football League said: "The violent behaviour of Christian Constantin against Rolf Fringer, which (Constantin) doesn't deny, is clearly a violation of the rules of conduct."