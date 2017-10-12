Christian Constantin: Sion chief gets 14-month ban for slapping Rolf Fringer

Sion president Christian Constantin (centre)
Sion president Christian Constantin (centre) walks away from the scene of the incident inside Lugano's stadium

Sion president Christian Constantin has been given a 14-month ban for striking former Switzerland coach Rolf Fringer.

The incident happened after Sion's 2-1 Swiss Super League win in Lugano on 21 September.

Constantin, who was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs (£77,804), was filmed slapping Fringer, who is now a television pundit.

The 60-year-old is prohibited from entering all football-related venues. He can appeal against the decision.

Fringer said he had been hit several times before the blow caught on tape.

The Swiss Football League said: "The violent behaviour of Christian Constantin against Rolf Fringer, which (Constantin) doesn't deny, is clearly a violation of the rules of conduct."

