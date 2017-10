Celtic's unbeaten domestic run currently stands at 57 games.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been named Premiership manager of the month for September.

The Northern Irishman led his side to three wins and one draw in the league, including a 2-0 victory over Rangers at Ibrox.

He also secured a League Cup win over Dundee and an impressive 3-0 triumph over Anderlecht in the Champions League.

Celtic return to Premiership action this weekend as they host Dundee.