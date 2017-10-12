Garry Monk: Middlesbrough manager unconcerned by league position

Middlesbrough are without a win in three games, but drew at Fulham in their last away game

Middlesbrough have no need to be concerned with their league position until the Championship reaches its final stages, says manager Garry Monk.

Boro are 11th in the table after 11 games with 16 points, but also without a win in three games.

Monk, 38, was appointed this summer after Middlesbrough's Premier League relegation and has made changes to the squad for a promotion bid.

"At this stage people like to look at league tables," Monk told BBC Tees.

"It's a waste of energy at this point. It's about what we're doing on a daily basis, it's about the next game that's important and maximising that.

"At the end of the season we'll see where we lie because that's the most important part."

Time to implement change

Britt Assombalonga has been a success for Boro with five goals in 11 games

Following their top-flight exit this past summer, Marten de Roon, Viktor Fischer and Gaston Ramirez were among the players to depart the Riverside, while money was spent to bring new signings, including Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Jonny Howson and Martin Braithwaite in as replacements.

Monk is pleased with the results with the new arrivals but has called for patience.

"I'm extremely optimistic with this group," Monk added.

"Football and time don't usually go together in the same sentence anymore, but I trust these players and see them on a daily basis.

"We have the quality, they have an inner belief, spirit and mentality. Quite rightly there was a loss of confidence from last season, when a team gets relegated it takes a knock and takes a hit.

"We've got new players coming in and trying to change the image and take the club on a different path, it takes time."