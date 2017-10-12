Liam Noble: Notts County re-sign midfielder for second spell

Liam Noble
Liam Noble scored 16 goals in all competitions over two seasons with Notts County

Notts County have signed midfielder Liam Noble for a second time, although he will be unable to play for the League Two side until January.

The Magpies had a £100,000 bid turned down by Forest Green in the summer, before he parted company with Rovers by mutual consent on Monday.

The 26-year-old spent two years with Notts from 2014, scoring 16 goals in 78 appearances, before joining Forest Green in 2016.

He has agreed an 18-month deal.

The contract will begin on 1 January and the Magpies say Noble will be eligible to play for them from the home fixture against Crawley on 6 January onwards.

In the meantime, Noble will train full-time with the club and feature in reserve matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired