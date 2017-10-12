Liam Noble: Notts County re-sign midfielder for second spell

Liam Noble scored 16 goals in all competitions over two seasons with Notts County

Notts County have signed midfielder Liam Noble for a second time, although he will be unable to play for the League Two side until January.

The Magpies had a £100,000 bid turned down by Forest Green in the summer, before he parted company with Rovers by mutual consent on Monday.

The 26-year-old spent two years with Notts from 2014, scoring 16 goals in 78 appearances, before joining Forest Green in 2016.

He has agreed an 18-month deal.

The contract will begin on 1 January and the Magpies say Noble will be eligible to play for them from the home fixture against Crawley on 6 January onwards.

In the meantime, Noble will train full-time with the club and feature in reserve matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.