Mike Flynn: Newport County manager sets 1982 benchmark

Newport have started well this season after manager Michael Flynn helped save them from relegation last term

Manager Michael Flynn has challenged his Newport County team to better one of the club's greatest sides.

The Exiles have made their best start to a Football League campaign since 1982, when they finished fourth in the old Third Division.

Helped by the goals of former players Tommy Tynan and John Aldridge, Newport narrowly missed out on promotion.

"I'm sure they've got a little bit of a way to go first before they catch the Tynans and Aldridges," said Flynn.

"It's down to the boys, only they are the drivers of their own careers.

"I'll help them as much as I can.

"They put in the hard work, they're dedicated, they live right and if they keep doing that then they've definitely got a chance of moving on or pushing on as a team.

"That's obviously what I want. I want us to go together and go up or have a successful season."

After three wins in their past five games, Newport currently sit outside the League Two play-off places on goal difference only.

On Saturday they go to a newly promoted Forest Green Rovers side hovering just above the relegation places.

Newport 'transformed'

Full-back Calaum Jahraldo-Martin has been ruled out through injury, with midfielder Robbie Willmott also likely to miss out.

Defenders Mark O'Brien and David Pipe along with captain Joss Labadie are doubts and will be given as much time as possible to prove their fitness.

The club have taken 43 points out of a possible 72 since Flynn was appointed as manager, a feat bettered by only four clubs in the fourth tier.

But the manager does not want his team to be satisfied yet.

"I saw some stats yesterday; Exeter, Cardiff and Shrewsbury were all bottom this time last year, and now they're all top," he added.

"So in exactly a year they've transformed their season.

"We were rock bottom last season, now we're eighth on goal difference so it's a big transformation.

"It goes to show that if you put the hard work in it tends to pay off."