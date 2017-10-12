Plymouth Argyle: Derek Adams in market for more free-agent signings

Toumani Diagouraga is the second free agent to join Plymouth Argyle since the transfer window shut

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says he is looking to bring in more free-agent signings.

The Pilgrims, who are bottom of League One, brought in midfielder Toumani Diagouraga on Monday.

Until January, EFL clubs can only sign players who are not contracted with another side.

When asked if there are other free agents he is interested in, Adams told BBC Radio Devon: "Yes there are, we're looking at that market."

Adams says he is not lining up targets for January just yet, but feels new signing Diagouraga was one of the best free agents available at the moment.

"I was looking for an experienced midfield player and there are not many in the free market that are as experienced as him.

"He's come from Leeds and played a lot of games for Brentford, and he's one that can bridge the gap between midfield and attack.

"He's a strong player, very good on the ball and composed as well."