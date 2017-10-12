BBC Sport - Premiership preview: Coleraine and Linfield in top two clash
Premiership preview: Coleraine and Linfield in top two clash
Football
Former Irish League striker Chris Morgan joins Gavin Andrews to discuss this weekend's action in the Irish Premiership.
The big match sees leaders Coleraine host champions Linfield who are four points behind in second place.
