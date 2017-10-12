Robert Kraft 'still intrigued' by prospect of buying Premier League club

The New England Patriots have won the Super Bowl five times, including last season's title

Robert Kraft is "still intrigued" by the prospect of buying a Premier League club, but says he is put off by the absence of a salary cap.

The 76-year-old American billionaire, whose family also owns NFL team the New England Patriots and Major League Soccer club New England Revolution, was linked with buying Liverpool in 2005.

"I like to win at whatever I do," he told BBC Sport.

"But without a salary cap I'm concerned that we might be at a disadvantage."

The NFL salary cap - the set amount of money that each of the league's 32 teams is allowed to spend on player salaries - is $167m for 2017.

Former Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry met with Kraft in the United States in 2005, before the Reds were eventually sold to American tycoons George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2007.

Since 2010 the club has been owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Major League Baseball side Boston Red Sox.

Kraft added: "We helped found MLS in America. Our league here is starting to really develop, and with our soccer team we've gone to the championship game five times in 21 years.

"I'm just concerned in the Premier League that we might not, with all the different ways of operating, we're not as familiar with all of them.

"Let's say people from all over the world come in and buy teams and maybe they have different reasons for doing it and managing it. And you have to compete with that and I'm not sure. But I'm still intrigued."