Thursday's back pages 11 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41590442 Read more about sharing. Liverpool will face a battle from Barcelona for Coutinho in January The Sun have an exclusive that Jose Mourinho will sign a new five-year deal at Manchester United Metro lead with the story that Barcelona are to ready to bid again for Coutinho Coutinho also features on the back of the Daily Express Barcelona's bid for Coutinho leads the Daily Star