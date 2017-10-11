BBC Sport - I would say to the doubters, look at the recent form - Craig Brown

A new manager might try a different set-up. Why?

Scotland fell short in World Cup qualifying, but their run of four wins and two draws from the final six games shows that the foundations are there to build on, according to former national head coach Craig Brown, and that Gordon Strachan should be the man to remain in place and take the team forward.

