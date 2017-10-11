Jon Walters: Burnley striker to miss Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-offs

Jon Walters has made 51 appearances for the Republic of Ireland

Burnley striker Jon Walters is expected to miss the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-offs with a knee injury.

No timeframe has been put on the 34-year-old's return, but it is understood he will not be fit in time for the play-offs which will take place on 9-11 November and 12-14 November.

The Republic will learn at next week's draw whether they will face Switzerland, Italy, Croatia or Denmark.

Walters has not played for Burnley or the Republic since 2 September.

He appeared in 16 of his country's 18 World Cup qualifiers, scoring four times.