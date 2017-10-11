BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup: England beat Mexico in five-goal thriller

England beat Mexico in U17 World Cup thriller

England qualify for the last 16 of the Under-17 World Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico in Kolkata, India.

MATCH REPORT: England through to the last 16 in India

