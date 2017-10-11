Under-17 World Cup: England through to the last 16 in India

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster put England ahead against Mexico

England are through to the last 16 of the Under-17 World Cup in India after a 3-2 win against Mexico.

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster, Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho had put England 3-0 up after 55 minutes in Kolkata.

Despite a late rally from Mexico, Steve Cooper's side held on for the win.

England, who beat Chile 4-0 on Sunday, have six points from two games and play Iraq on Saturday in their final group match.

England youngsters have enjoyed a successful year with victories at the Under-20 World Cup, the Toulon Tournament and European Under-19 Championship.

They also reached the final of the European Under-17 tournament and the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.