Luis Figo: Uefa appoints former Portugal forward as football advisor

Luis Figo won La Liga twice with Real Madrid and Barcelona

Former Barcelona and Portugal striker Luis Figo has joined Uefa as a football advisor.

The 44-year-old's role at European football's governing body will include technical aspects and laws of the game.

During his 20-year playing career, which also included spells at Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Figo won eight league titles and the Champions League.

"I believe I can have a positive influence in passing on my knowledge," said the 2000 Ballon d'Or winner.

"I have learned so much from football that I am now really looking forward to giving something back," he added.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: "Luis Figo was a fantastic player who was exemplary in the way he conducted himself both on and off the pitch.

"He is a highly respected figure within the game and I am very pleased he is joining our team. His tremendous football experience will be a very valuable asset to Uefa."

Figo joins former Germany midfielder Nadine Kessler and ex-Serbia midfielder Dejan Stankovic, who started working at Uefa as football advisors earlier this year.