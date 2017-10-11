Luis Figo: Uefa appoints former Portugal forward as football advisor

Luis Figo
Luis Figo won La Liga twice with Real Madrid and Barcelona

Former Barcelona and Portugal striker Luis Figo has joined Uefa as a football advisor.

The 44-year-old's role at European football's governing body will include technical aspects and laws of the game.

During his 20-year playing career, which also included spells at Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Figo won eight league titles and the Champions League.

"I believe I can have a positive influence in passing on my knowledge," said the 2000 Ballon d'Or winner.

"I have learned so much from football that I am now really looking forward to giving something back," he added.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: "Luis Figo was a fantastic player who was exemplary in the way he conducted himself both on and off the pitch.

"He is a highly respected figure within the game and I am very pleased he is joining our team. His tremendous football experience will be a very valuable asset to Uefa."

Figo joins former Germany midfielder Nadine Kessler and ex-Serbia midfielder Dejan Stankovic, who started working at Uefa as football advisors earlier this year.

