Russia v Wales: Peyton Vincze 16, set for competitive Wales debut

Former captain Jayne Ludlow was appointed Wales manager in October, 2014

United States-born striker Peyton Vincze could make her competitive Wales debut in their women's 2019 World Cup qualifier against Russia on Thursday, 24 October.

Vincze, 16, made her friendly debut in Wales' 2-1 loss to Portugal in June, 2017.

She has been named in Wales' squad for the game in St Petersburg.

Vincze's Welsh credentials came to Wales' attention during one of Swansea City's American training camps.

She joins Amina Vine, Alice Griffiths, Charlie Estcourt, Kylie Nolan in being called up.

Players to miss out in boss Jayne Ludlow's latest squad are Yeovil Town Ladies' Hannah Miles and Chloe Lloyd, Emma Beynon of Swansea City Ladies, unattached Grace Thomas, and Bristol City's Georgia Evans.

Wales side began their campaign with a win against Kazakhstan in Astana on 17 September.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Oxford United WFC), Laura O'Sullivan (Yeovil Town Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC), Hayley Ladd (unattached), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Chloe Chivers (Cardiff City LFC), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Amina Vine (Bristol City WFC), Alice Griffiths (Cyncoed Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies), Peyton Vincze (Oklahoma), Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC), Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles).