Zain Westbrooke: Brentford midfielder joins Leyton Orient on loan

Steve Davis' Leyton Orient are without a win in seven matches

National League side Leyton Orient have signed Brentford midfielder Zain Westbrooke in a 93-day loan deal.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Griffin Park and made his senior debut for the Bees as a substitute away to Fulham last season.

He played two games in a loan spell at Solihull Moors earlier this season, but was sent off against Chester.

He could make his O's debut in the FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.