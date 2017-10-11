Paul Scholes: Ex-Manchester United midfielder interviewed for Oldham manager's job

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been interviewed for the vacant manager's job at League One club Oldham Athletic.

The club refused to comment whether Scholes, 42, had been spoken to about the job, but BBC Radio Manchester reports talks have taken place.

Scholes, a boyhood Oldham supporter, has no previous managerial experience.

Oldham have been without a manager since John Sheridan left in September with the Latics bottom of League One.

They have won all three matches under interim boss Richie Wellens and are now 19th in the table.

Former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf had been linked with the job but is now out of the running.

More to follow.