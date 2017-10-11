Reading: Jordan Obita out for season after anterior cruciate ligament surgery

Jordan Obita
Jordan Obita scored for Reading in the Championship play-off semi-final against Fulham in May

Reading full-back Jordan Obita will miss the remainder of the season following reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 23-year-old was injured in the closing stages of a 1-1 draw against Hull City on 23 September.

Academy graduate Obita has made 166 appearances for the Royals, including last season's Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town.

The left-back agreed a new three-year contract at the club in August.

