England women: Mo Marley names first England squad for France friendly

England Women interim manager Mo Marley has named her 24-player squad for next Friday's friendly in France.

There are three absentees from the squad that beat Russia last month, in what was Mark Sampson's final match in charge and there are no new call ups.

Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and striker Ellen White are injured, while defender Laura Bassett is unavailable after joining Australia club Canberra United.

The match is live on the BBC Red Button with coverage starting at 19:50 BST.

"The squad put in an excellent performance against Russia last month and we want to keep that momentum going against France," said Marley.

"We know France are an excellent side and it will be a tough challenge for us. It's a good opportunity for me to see the players in action against top opposition, especially considering our two important home World Cup qualifiers next month.

"I am really looking forward to working with this group of staff and players over the next three games."

Marley was confirmed as interim manager last month following the sacking of Mark Sampson after evidence emerged of his "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Marley will also lead England through their final two matches of 2017 as they continue their World Cup qualifying campaign later this autumn.

The Lionesses face Bosnia & Herzegovina at Banks's Stadium in Walsall on Friday 24 November and Kazakhstan at Colchester United's Weston Homes Community Stadium on Tuesday 28 November.

England women squad

Goalkeepers: Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Jessica Carter (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Reading), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jo Potter (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading)

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal)