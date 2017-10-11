Nations League: Wales beaten to spot in league A by Netherlands

Wales have missed out on a place in the top league of Uefa's new Nations League tournament after losing their final World Cup qualifier.

The Nations League sees the 55 European national teams divided into four groups dependant on their rankings, with the top 12 going into League A.

The Republic of Ireland, who beat Wales to get into the World Cup play-off, are also in League B with Northern Ireland.

England are in League A with Scotland in League C.

More to follow.