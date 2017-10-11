World Cup 2018: Australia coach Ange Postecoglou quiet on future

Ange Postecoglou (centre) took over as Australia coach in 2013

Ange Postecoglou refused to discuss speculation on his future as Australia coach after they beat Syria to set up a World Cup play-off with Honduras.

Reports in Australia have suggested the coach would quit regardless of whether the Socceroos qualify for Russia 2018.

Football Federation Australia chief David Gallop has also hinted at possible changes to the coaching team.

"My sole focus is on preparing the team for our final two qualifying matches," said Postecoglou in a statement.

"I will not let anything compromise the team's journey on getting to a fourth consecutive Fifa World Cup."

Gallop said he had discussed the matter with Postecoglou after the Herald Sun reported that Postecoglou was irritated by criticism during his side's laboured qualifying campaign and the Sydney Morning Herald said he wanted to join a club overseas.

The Asian champions, who have reached the last three World Cups, scored an extra-time winner in Sydney on Wednesday to beat Syria 3-2 on aggregate and reach a two-legged play-off with South American side Honduras.

"We have every confidence that Ange and the players can get the job done," said Gallop, referring to the play-off.

"Beyond that, should we qualify, there is a period of some months until the World Cup and we agreed that we will need to lock in our set-up as soon as possible to maximise our preparation time."

Former Brisbane Roar coach Postecoglou took over the Socceroos after Holger Osieck's sacking in 2013, and signed a five-year contract that is due to expire after next year's World Cup.

Under him, they exited the 2014 World Cup at the group stage but then lifted the Asian Cup the following year, their first major trophy.