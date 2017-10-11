Paul Merson to play for fourth-tier Welsh club Caerau, of Maesteg

Merson played for England in the Star Sixes in July this year

Former England and Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson is set to make a comeback for Welsh fourth-tier team Caerau.

The Maesteg club are awaiting international clearance for the 49-year-old to appear against Pontyclun on Wednesday, 18 October.

Caerau secretary Dai Hooper got to know Merson at a function several years ago.

"I texted him last week about the rearranged fixture with Pontyclun and he said 'I can make that'," Hooper told BBC Radio Wales' Jason Mohammad show.

"So we're hoping now that the international clearance goes through because obviously he played in England."

Hooper described Merson as "a superstar and a gentleman".

When he was asked about Merson's match fitness, Hooper said: "He's looking okay on the box (TV)".

Caerau are 13th in their 16-team league after one win and four defeats so far in 2017-18, with Pontyclun two places above them.