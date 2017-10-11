BBC Sport - NI League Cup: Holders Ballymena too good for Ports

Holders Ballymena too good for Ports

Ballymena beat Portadown 2-0 in the third round of the NI League Cup at the Showgrounds.

The goals came in the second half - Kyle Owens netting a header and Kevin Braniff beating keeper Chris McGaughey with a long-range curling free-kick.

Top videos

Video

Holders Ballymena too good for Ports

Video

Syria's World Cup dream ended by Australia

Video

Heartbreak for Wales - where did it go wrong?

Video

Bears fool Vikings with fake punt touchdown

Video

Have you ever seen a miss worse than this?

Video

Hemp's fantastic finish & other great WSL goals

Video

Week 5

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'We are here to listen and not to judge'

Video

'Don't mess about with drugs' - McDermott

Video

Zonderland turns error into amazing one-handed grab

Video

Eagles' Agholor leads NFL plays of the week

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired