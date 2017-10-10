Antonio German: Ebbsfleet United sign former Gillingham striker

Antonio German
Antonio German (right) only played two games for Partick before returning to India

National League side Ebbsfleet United have signed former Gillingham striker Antonio German on an undisclosed deal.

The 25-year-old has signed in time to be involved in Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at East Thurrock.

German started his career with QPR and has also had spells with Aldershot, Southend, Yeovil, Stockport, Brentford, Northampton and Partick Thistle.

Either side of his time with the Jags, German had spells in the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters.

