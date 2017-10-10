Matt Kilgallon & Nathaniel Knight-Percival: Bradford City defenders extend deals

From the section

Matt Kilgallon started his career with Bradford's West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United

Bradford City defenders Matt Kilgallon and Nathaniel Knight-Percival have signed one-year contract extensions to run to the end of the 2018-19 season.

Kilgallon, 33, has made 13 appearances this season after extending his previous deal in the summer.

Knight-Percival, 30, has made 54 appearances for the Bantams since joining from Shrewsbury in July 2016.

"Matt is a good influence in the dressing room, as is Nat," boss Stuart McCall told the club website.