Sergio Aguero: Man City striker returns to training after car crash

Sergio Aguero has scored 176 goals for Manchester City - one shy of the club record

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has returned to training 11 days after he suffered a rib injury in a car crash in Amsterdam.

The 29-year-old striker had been expected to be out for several weeks, but resumed light training on Tuesday.

City say the Argentina international will "build up his fitness in the coming days as he edges towards a first team return".

Aguero is one goal shy of Eric Brook's all-time City record of 177 goals.

City, who are top of the Premier League on goal difference from Manchester United, play Stoke on Saturday.

Aguero was injured when a taxi he was travelling in after attending a concert crashed into a lamp post.

The striker had been in Amsterdam to see Colombian pop star Maluma perform.