Louis Moult scored twice as Motherwell came from two down to draw with Hibernian

Motherwell striker Louis Moult has won the Scottish Premiership player of the month award for September.

The Englishman, 25, scored five goals last month, including three in the league.

His other two goals came in the 3-0 League Cup quarter-final win over Aberdeen.

Moult has scored 45 times since joining Well from Wrexham in 2015 and his team take on Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton Academical on Saturday.