Glasgow City can overturn 3-0 deficit against BIIK-Kazygurt - Noelle Murray

Noelle Murray (left) says Glasgow City can get past BIIK-Kazygurt in the last 32 of the Uefa Women's Champions League on Thursday

Glasgow City forward Noelle Murray is confident they can overturn a 3-0 deficit against BIIK-Kazygurt and reach the last 16 of the Uefa Women's Champions League.

The Scottish champions face the Kazakhs on Thursday in front of what should be a capacity crowd at Petershill Park.

"It's a really big night for us," Republic of Ireland international Murray told BBC Scotland.

"If we can get an early goal I think we can definitely turn the game around."

City dominated large spells of the first leg at the Namyz Stadium in Shymkent despite the 4200-mile trip, but three quick second-half goals for the hosts leaves the Scots with a mountain to climb if they are to avoid elimination at this stage for the third year running.

Scott Booth's side have lost out in previous seasons to Chelsea and Swedish side Eskilstuna.

"I thought the first leg, in the first half both teams did really well, it was 0-0 at half-time," said Murray.

Murray says Scott Booth has Glasgow City well prepared to turn things around on Thursday

"They just came out a little bit on top in the second half and it was just a bad 15 minutes. I think we came back on top of the game, but we just never got that away goal.

"We've been working really well in training. We're set up really well to play on Thursday.

"We're scoring goals. We played on Sunday and we scored five. Goal-scoring is not the problem, we have the people to do that. We just all need to be on our game and work really well. The way Scott (Booth) has us set up to play I think we can definitely turn it around."

Murray gave City a third-minute lead in their 5-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Forfar Farmington on Sunday, a game that was watched by Kazygurt, who arrived in Scotland on Saturday.

And Murray knows another early goal could be just the tonic for City.

"I'm hoping to get another early one like that on Thursday night," said the 27-year-old, who signed from Shelbourne Ladies in January.

"I thought they (Kazygurt) were set up really well. They defended really well, that was one of their strongest points. They're really good at defending and closing things down.

"But if we get on the front foot on Thursday we can definitely go a goal or two ahead and make the game really interesting."