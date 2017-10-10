Kilmarnock: Paul McDonald takes temporary charge while manager search continues

Kilmarnock's caretaker boss Paul McDonald will be assisted by under-20s coach Andy Millen and striker Kris Boyd

Kilmarnock have placed head of academy Paul McDonald in charge of the first team while the search continues for a successor to Lee McCulloch.

The club has interviewed more than 10 candidates, but may not make an appointment until after Saturday's meeting with Partick Thistle.

McDonald will be caretaker boss, helped by Kris Boyd and coach Andy Millen.

The club has interviewed former West Brom and Reading manager Steve Clark, Mixu Paatelainen and Gary Holt.

Former Portugal international Jorge Costa was among more than 50 applicants for the vacancy.

A decision could be reached on McCulloch's successor before the end of this week, but may not be in time to allow the new manager to take the side for the visit to Firhill.

Kilmarnock are currently bottom of the Premiership, level on points with Thistle, who have a better goal difference.

McCulloch agreed to step down as manager following last month's loss to Ross County - a result that leaves Killie without a win from eight league games.