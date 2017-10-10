Scottish Challenge Cup: Crusaders visit Dundee United, TNS host Queens

Graham Taylor and Kirk Millar
A youthful Dundee United side beat Linfield at Tannadice

Dundee United have been drawn against another Northern Irish side in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with Crusaders their last-eight opponents.

United beat Linfield 1-0 in Saturday's third-round tie.

Welsh side The New Saints, who beat Elgin City, host Queen of the South.

There's an all-Scottish Championship meeting of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk while Raith Rovers visit Dumbarton.

The ties will be played over the second weekend in November.

TNS thumped Elgin 4-0 in Oswestry on Saturday.

Earlier that day Inverness beat Peterhead 3-0 while Crusaders beat Cove Rangers by the same scoreline and Falkirk overcame Dunfermline Athletic 2-0.

Queens were taken to extra-time by Montrose but eventually won 3-1. Raith also won 3-1, away to St Mirren.

Dumbarton defeated Stranraer 2-1 on Friday.

Quarter-final draw

Dundee United v Crusaders

The New Saints v Queen of the South

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk

Dumbarton v Raith Rovers

Ties to be played weekend of 11 and 12 November

