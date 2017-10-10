Scottish Challenge Cup: Crusaders visit Dundee United, TNS host Queens
-
- From the section Football
Dundee United have been drawn against another Northern Irish side in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with Crusaders their last-eight opponents.
United beat Linfield 1-0 in Saturday's third-round tie.
Welsh side The New Saints, who beat Elgin City, host Queen of the South.
There's an all-Scottish Championship meeting of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk while Raith Rovers visit Dumbarton.
The ties will be played over the second weekend in November.
TNS thumped Elgin 4-0 in Oswestry on Saturday.
Earlier that day Inverness beat Peterhead 3-0 while Crusaders beat Cove Rangers by the same scoreline and Falkirk overcame Dunfermline Athletic 2-0.
Queens were taken to extra-time by Montrose but eventually won 3-1. Raith also won 3-1, away to St Mirren.
Dumbarton defeated Stranraer 2-1 on Friday.
Quarter-final draw
Dundee United v Crusaders
The New Saints v Queen of the South
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk
Dumbarton v Raith Rovers
Ties to be played weekend of 11 and 12 November