Northern Ireland Under-21s aim to move top of group by beating Estonia

Northern Ireland Under-21s host Estonia on Tuesday knowing they could end the night top of a Euro 2019 group that includes Spain and Iceland.

Under new boss Ian Baraclough, the Irish have won two of their opening three games after being without a competitive victory in four years.

Slovakia lead the group on goal difference from Northern Ireland after beating Baraclough's side last month.

"We can definitely go into November heading the group," said Baraclough.

"I know Spain will have only played a couple of games but if we can put some points on the board, who knows what may happen in the following games going into next year?

"You just want to keep it snowballing, that confidence building and hopefully the group carry that on from the start we've had."

Michael O'Neill's senior team had their play-off place for the World Cup finals confirmed on Sunday night but there will be doubts over whether a number of his leading players will continue after that given their advancing years.

O'Neill will therefore have been pleased with the start Baraclough's team have made to their own qualification campaign and the under-21s boss has seen a shift in their mentality.

"It's not all about winning games of football at under-21," added Baraclough.

"It is about developing the players and giving them experience of international football so that if the chance arises with the senior group they are fully prepared and ready."

Baraclough, whose squad have been in Jersey on a training camp, will be without Derry City's Conor McDermott and Brighton's Ben Hall because of injury for Tuesday's Mourneview Park contest.

The Northern Irish beat Estonia 2-1 in their opener in Tallinn before their 1-0 home victory over Albania in late August with late Liam Donnelly penalties earning them victory on both occasions.