Steve Watson: Gateshead appoint ex-Newcastle defender as manager

From the section

Steve Watson (left) was part of Newcastle's 1990s rise, pictured here tussling with Barcelona's Sonny Anderson

Gateshead have appointed Macclesfield assistant boss Steve Watson as their new manager, following Neil Aspin's departure for Port Vale.

Ex-Newcastle United full-back Watson played for Everton, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion during his playing career.

The 43-year-old had been working under John Askey at Macclesfield Town.

Watson was previously a coach for former team-mate Lee Clark at Huddersfield and Birmingham.

He inherits a Gateshead side in 16th place in the National League table, with four wins and six draws from 15 games.

However they are without a win in five games, with interim boss Micky Cummins' Tynesiders falling to a 2-1 defeat by Bromley on Saturday.