Steve Watson: Gateshead appoint ex-Newcastle defender as manager
Gateshead have appointed Macclesfield assistant boss Steve Watson as their new manager, following Neil Aspin's departure for Port Vale.
Ex-Newcastle United full-back Watson played for Everton, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion during his playing career.
The 43-year-old had been working under John Askey at Macclesfield Town.
Watson was previously a coach for former team-mate Lee Clark at Huddersfield and Birmingham.
He inherits a Gateshead side in 16th place in the National League table, with four wins and six draws from 15 games.
However they are without a win in five games, with interim boss Micky Cummins' Tynesiders falling to a 2-1 defeat by Bromley on Saturday.