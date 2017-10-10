BBC Sport - Shane Duffy: Wales were never going to score
'Wales were never going to score'
- From the section Football
Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy says the team's spirit and work-rate meant Wales were "never going to score" in the World Cup qualifier in Cardiff.
Duffy also heaped praise on match-winner James McClean who hit the only goal on 57 minutes.
