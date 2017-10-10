BBC Sport - Arter says dummy to set up McClean's winning Republic goal was deliberate

'I knew what I was doing for dummy' - Arter's role in Republic goal

Harry Arter says his dummy to set up James McClean's Republic of Ireland winner against Wales was no fluke.

"A few of the lads think it was lucky but I knew what I was doing," said the Bournemouth midfielder.

