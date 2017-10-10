Under-17 World Cup: Guinea hold Costa Rica, Niger lose to Spain

Guinea and Niger will complete their group matches on Friday against Germany and Brazil respectively

Guinea earned their first point at the 2017 Under-17 World cup in India with a draw against Costa Rica while Niger lost 4-0 to Spain on Tuesday.

Costa Rica twice took the lead but goals from Fandje Toure and Ibrahima Soumah salvaged a point for Guinea.

After Saturday's a 1-0 win over North Korea, Niger were brought back to earth by Spain.

Niger were 3-0 down by half-time after Abel Ruiz's brace and one from Cesar Gelabert. Sergio Gomez added a fourth.

Guinea 2- Costa Rica

Costa Rica's Yecxy Jarquin opened the scoring after 26 minutes but the lead lasted just five minutes as Fandje Toure scored his second of the tournament.

Midway through the second half Andres Gomez restored the advantage for Costa Rica only for Ibrahima Soumah to earn Guinea a point with nine minutes left to play.

Guinea, who lost their opening match 3-1 to Iran on Saturday, will complete their Group C campaign on Friday against Germany.

The Costa Ricans complete their group games at the same time against Iran

Spain 4-0 Niger

After a promising opening few minutes Niger were let down by some poor defending as Spain took control of the match in the first half.

Ruiz scored the first goal after 21 minutes with a simple tap in after Niger's defenders inexplicably failed to clear a cross from the left.

The Barcelona youngster added a second when he reacted quickest as his own shot was charged down by the Niger defence.

On the stroke of half-time Gelabert added a third as he volleyed in from close range off a cross from Gomez.

Gomez scored himself in the 83rd minute as he fired in from the edge of the area through the legs of two Niger defenders.

Niger have a tough looking final Group D match on Friday when they play Brazil, who beat Spain 2-1 in their opening game in India.

The Spanish also complete their group campaign on Friday as they take on North Korea.