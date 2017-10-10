BBC Sport - Syria's 2018 World Cup dream ended by Australia
Syria's World Cup dream ended by Australia
- From the section Football
Tim Cahill's brace ends Syria's 2018 World Cup dream as Australia progress 3-2 on aggregate to set up a final qualifying tie against either Panama, Honduras or the US.
MATCH REPORT: Australia 2-1 Syria
