Premier League says there will be no 16:00 GMT kick-off on Christmas Eve

The last Premier League game on 24 December took place 22 years ago

The Premier League has agreed any Christmas Eve games will kick off before 16:00 GMT, the Football Supporters' Federation says.

The group said the league's chief executive Richard Scudamore had told them at a meeting that fixtures will not take place at that time.

Reports suggest fixtures including Arsenal v Liverpool could be moved from 23 September to Christmas Eve for TV.

MP Tom Watson had written to Scudamore urging him to reconsider the proposals.

The Labour MP's letter to Scudamore, obtained by BBC Sport, said: "There's a real danger that some travelling fans would not be able to get home until the early hours of Christmas Day, whilst hundreds of stadium staff and workers would be expected to work rather than spending time with their families at this time of year.

"I accept that televised football on a Sunday, and over the Christmas period in the guise of Boxing Day fixtures, are a well-established part of the football calendar, but I urge you to recognise the concerns of fans, staff and families."

The Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) said Scudamore had told them December's TV picks would be announced on 19 October, but possible Christmas Eve games and beyond would take another week to confirm.

Manchester United's trip to Leicester and West Ham's game at home to Newcastle could also be moved.

According to the FSF, Scudamore also said no games will kick off on Sunday mornings or evenings, while more midweek and bank holiday games will be broadcast on TV.