Aberdeen's Mark Reynolds praises on-loan Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie

Mark Reynolds (right) says Ryan Christie is helping raise standards amongst the whole Aberdeen squad

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds insists team-mate Ryan Christie is one of the best players he has ever seen.

Christie, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan at the Dons from Celtic and has returned for a season-long deal this term.

"I have played with good players, been involved in international squads, but I can't emphasise enough how much I rate Ryan," Reynolds told his club website.

"He is the most complete player I have seen."

Christie notched seven goals for the Dons last season and is already off the mark in the current campaign, with the Dons sitting second top of the Premiership, behind Celtic only on goal difference.

And Reynolds, 30, says having players of Christie's quality at the club benefits Aberdeen in more ways than one.

"As the squad has improved, it means that we are playing against top players every day in training," Reynolds said.

Reynolds scored his only goal of the season so far in a win at Ross County

"The strikers I am playing against are often better than what we are going to face at the weekend. If you are training against Ryan Christie, that keeps you focused.

"He is so good on the ball, anywhere on the park. He finds space. His feet are a joke, his technique, his passing, he can run all day, he has got a bit of fight in him and a nasty streak. He has goals in him as well. I have made no secret of how highly I rate him. When we are playing well he can take us to that next level.

"Training with players of that ability keeps you switched on. You can't afford to have an off day. You have to give your all or you get found out."

Reynolds is one of a number of Aberdeen players who have been trying to force their way into the Scotland side in recent years. He has been called up before but has yet to earn his first cap.

"I would like to be involved with Scotland again," added Reynolds. "It would mean so much to win that elusive first cap. I have to keep playing well and be a regular in the Aberdeen side first though.

"If we keep playing well and keep knocking on the door, guys will get a chance at international level sooner rather than later."