Scottish Gossip: Gordon Strachan, Scotland, Barry Ferguson, Lewis Morgan

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Gordon Strachan's future as Scotland manager will be decided by the end of the week after the Scottish FA discus the nation's latest failure to reach a major tournament. (Daily Record)

And SFA chief Stewart Regan insists there will be no "knee-jerk" reaction to the 2-2 draw in Slovenia as Strachan's future is decided. (Scottish Sun)

Former SFA performance chief Mark Wotte insists Gordon Strachan was wrong to suggest genetics are a problem for Scotland, pointing out that the 2010 World Cup final was contested by Spain and the Netherlands, who were smaller than Scotland. (Daily Record)

Kieran Tierney has been playing right back for Scotland in the nation's recent matches

Kieran Tierney admits his first World Cup qualifying campaign left him with mixed emotions, having established himself as a first-choice but suffered the pain of failing to reach the showpiece in Russia. (Scottish Sun)

Matt Phillips says Strachan should not be made Scotland's fall guy after their latest failed qualification attempt. (Daily Record)

Sam Allardyce has refused to discuss the possibility of replacing Strachan as Scotland manager. (Herald)

Kris Boyd believes the SFA will ask Strachan to stay as manager but says he will go because of the criticism he received earlier in the campaign. (Daily Record)

Strachan has "no regrets" over the qualification campaign. (Daily Mail)

And he insists failing to qualify for the World Cup play-off is not his lowest moment in football. (Times)

St Mirren's Scotland under-21 star Lewis Morgan says he will not let hype affect him after being linked with the Old Firm and a host of English Championship clubs. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Kari Arnason has helped Iceland qualify for their first ever World Cup. (Scottish Sun)

Barry Ferguson joined Blackburn Rovers for a fee in excess of £4m

Barry Ferguson says he regretted leaving Rangers for Blackburn Rovers within a week of making the move to England in 2003. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright, whose side face Rangers on Friday night, says Saints must cut out the mistakes that are costing them points. (Scottish Sun)

Inverness Caley Thistle midfielder Liam Polworth aimed a punch at coach Scott Kellacher on Saturday after being hauled off in his side's 3-0 win over Peterhead. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic defender Cristian Gamboa reckons deciding to play for Costa Rica has hampered his career at the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun)

Partick Thistle defender Paul McGinn admits his side are already in a dogfight and says they will be until they move away from the bottom of the Premiership table. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray has boosted the value of his business empire to £22m according to new figures. (Daily Record)

Edinburgh's Allan Dell has returned to fitness and will give Scotland much-needed options

Prop Allan Dell has returned to fitness in time to ease Scotland's front row problems ahead of the autumn Tests. (Daily Mail)

Promoter Barry Hearn has talked up the chances of Ricky Burns meeting Anthony Crolla in a rematch following the latter's unanimous decision victory in Manchester on Saturday. (Herald)