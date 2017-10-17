League Two
Barnet20:00Mansfield
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Mansfield Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1392224131129
2Exeter139222112929
3Luton1383230111927
4Accrington138232215726
5Wycombe137422518725
6Newport137332112924
7Coventry13724147723
8Swindon137152017322
9Stevenage136342020021
10Lincoln City135531513220
11Mansfield135441918119
12Grimsby135351619-318
13Cheltenham135261717017
14Carlisle135261617-117
15Cambridge135261214-217
16Colchester134361819-115
17Yeovil134361926-715
18Crawley134271214-214
19Crewe134271320-714
20Morecambe133461217-513
21Barnet133371618-212
22Port Vale132291220-88
23Forest Green131391131-206
24Chesterfield1312101027-175
View full League Two table

