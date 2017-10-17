Newport County v Colchester United

From the section

Newport striker Shawn McCoulsky is pushing for a starting spot

Newport County are likely to be without winger Robbie Willmott and striker Marlon Jackson through injury, but have defender Mark O'Brien available.

Shawn McCoulsky scored off the bench in the 4-0 win at Forest Green Rovers to stake a claim for a starting spot alongside top scorer Padraig Amond.

Colchester are still missing influential defender Ryan Inniss, plus striker Kurtis Guthrie.

Defender Kane Vincent-Young is also doubtful with a hamstring problem.