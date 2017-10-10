Estonia 1-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina

The referee in the Estonia v Bosnia and Herzegovina match ordered the game to be delayed while smoke cleared from dozens of flares that had landed on the pitch

Bosnia-Herzegovina fans threw dozens of flares onto the pitch during their final World Cup qualifier in Estonia as they failed to reach the play-offs.

Play in the match at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn was delayed when the flares began to be thrown in the 14th minute.

Bosnia had an outside chance of making the play-offs but needed to win and for Greece to lose to Group H's bottom side Gibraltar.

But while Bosnia won 2-1, Greece eased to a 4-0 triumph.

The Greeks finished second in Group H on 19 points, two ahead of Bosnia. Runaway leaders Belgium finished with 28 points.

Bosnia forward Izet Hajrovic broke the deadlock shortly after half-time when he volleyed past goalkeeper Mikhel Aksalu, who produced three fine saves while the home side were on the back foot.

Midfielder Ilja Antonov equalised with a low shot from 20 yards in the 75th minute after picking up a loose ball and rifling it past Bosnia's Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

But Hajrovic was on target again almost 10 minutes later, drilling a shot past Aksalu after being put through by Roma striker Edin Dzeko, who came off the bench for a makeshift Bosnia side missing the bulk of their regular starters.