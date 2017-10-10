World Cup Qualifying - European - Group H
Estonia1Bos-Herze2

Estonia 1-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina

The referee in the Estonia v Bosnia and Herzegovina match ordered the game to be delayed while smoke cleared from dozens of flares that had landed on the pitch

Bosnia-Herzegovina fans threw dozens of flares onto the pitch during their final World Cup qualifier in Estonia as they failed to reach the play-offs.

Play in the match at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn was delayed when the flares began to be thrown in the 14th minute.

Bosnia had an outside chance of making the play-offs but needed to win and for Greece to lose to Group H's bottom side Gibraltar.

But while Bosnia won 2-1, Greece eased to a 4-0 triumph.

The Greeks finished second in Group H on 19 points, two ahead of Bosnia. Runaway leaders Belgium finished with 28 points.

Bosnia forward Izet Hajrovic broke the deadlock shortly after half-time when he volleyed past goalkeeper Mikhel Aksalu, who produced three fine saves while the home side were on the back foot.

Midfielder Ilja Antonov equalised with a low shot from 20 yards in the 75th minute after picking up a loose ball and rifling it past Bosnia's Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

But Hajrovic was on target again almost 10 minutes later, drilling a shot past Aksalu after being put through by Roma striker Edin Dzeko, who came off the bench for a makeshift Bosnia side missing the bulk of their regular starters.

Line-ups

Estonia

  • 1Aksalu
  • 23Teniste
  • 21Baranov
  • 18Mets
  • 15KlavanBooked at 20mins
  • 3Pikk
  • 10ZenjovSubstituted forTammat 69'minutes
  • 4Kait
  • 6Antonov
  • 13LutsBooked at 90mins
  • 8AnierSubstituted forJäägerat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tamm
  • 5Kruglov
  • 7Mööl
  • 11Lepistu
  • 12Meerits
  • 16Mosnikov
  • 17Jääger
  • 19Kallaste
  • 20Dmitrijev
  • 22Toom

Bos-Herze

  • 1Begovic
  • 3Susic
  • 2Cocalic
  • 17Zukanovic
  • 5KolasinacSubstituted forDumicat 45'minutes
  • 10Medunjanin
  • 8Cimirot
  • 20HajrovicBooked at 78mins
  • 14Krunic
  • 18KodroSubstituted forDuljevicat 75'minutes
  • 9IbisevicBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDzekoat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Dumic
  • 7Besic
  • 11Dzeko
  • 12Sehic
  • 13Milicevic
  • 15Sunjic
  • 16Duljevic
  • 19Visca
  • 21Jajalo
  • 22Piric
  • 23Bilbija
Referee:
Vladislav Bezborodov

Match Stats

Home TeamEstoniaAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Estonia 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Estonia 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2.

Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ilja Antonov (Estonia).

Booking

Siim Luts (Estonia) is shown the yellow card.

Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikita Baranov (Estonia).

Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joonas Tamm (Estonia).

Dario Dumic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joonas Tamm (Estonia).

Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Ervin Zukanovic.

Goal!

Goal! Estonia 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2. Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Karol Mets (Estonia).

Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

Attempt saved. Siim Luts (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Artur Pikk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Artur Pikk (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Haris Medunjanin with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Estonia. Enar Jääger replaces Henri Anier.

Goal!

Goal! Estonia 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Ilja Antonov (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Haris Duljevic replaces Kenan Kodro.

Attempt missed. Haris Medunjanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Substitution

Substitution, Estonia. Joonas Tamm replaces Sergei Zenjov.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Edin Dzeko replaces Vedad Ibisevic.

Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Taijo Teniste (Estonia).

Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Izet Hajrovic.

Attempt missed. Ragnar Klavan (Estonia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ilja Antonov with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Gojko Cimirot.

Attempt blocked. Siim Luts (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Taijo Teniste (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikita Baranov (Estonia).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France107211861223
2Sweden106132691719
3Netherlands106132112919
4Bulgaria104151419-513
5Luxembourg10136826-186
6Belarus10127621-155

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal109013242827
2Switzerland109012371627
3Hungary104151414013
4Faroe Islands10235416-129
5Latvia10217718-117
6Andorra10118223-214

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia1063120101021
2R. of Ireland10541126619
3Wales10451136717
4Austria104331412215
5Georgia10055814-65
6Moldova10028423-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109103633328
2Italy107212181323
3Albania104151013-313
4Israel104061015-512
5Macedonia103251515011
6Liechtenstein100010139-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium109104363728
2Greece105411761119
3Bos-Herze1052324131117
4Estonia103251319-611
5Cyprus10316918-910
6Gibraltar100010347-440

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712167922
2Croatia106221541120
3Ukraine10523139417
4Turkey104331413115
5Finland10235913-49
6Kosovo10019324-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

