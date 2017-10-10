Match ends, Estonia 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2.
Estonia 1-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina
Bosnia-Herzegovina fans threw dozens of flares onto the pitch during their final World Cup qualifier in Estonia as they failed to reach the play-offs.
Play in the match at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn was delayed when the flares began to be thrown in the 14th minute.
Bosnia had an outside chance of making the play-offs but needed to win and for Greece to lose to Group H's bottom side Gibraltar.
But while Bosnia won 2-1, Greece eased to a 4-0 triumph.
The Greeks finished second in Group H on 19 points, two ahead of Bosnia. Runaway leaders Belgium finished with 28 points.
Bosnia forward Izet Hajrovic broke the deadlock shortly after half-time when he volleyed past goalkeeper Mikhel Aksalu, who produced three fine saves while the home side were on the back foot.
Midfielder Ilja Antonov equalised with a low shot from 20 yards in the 75th minute after picking up a loose ball and rifling it past Bosnia's Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.
But Hajrovic was on target again almost 10 minutes later, drilling a shot past Aksalu after being put through by Roma striker Edin Dzeko, who came off the bench for a makeshift Bosnia side missing the bulk of their regular starters.
Line-ups
Estonia
- 1Aksalu
- 23Teniste
- 21Baranov
- 18Mets
- 15KlavanBooked at 20mins
- 3Pikk
- 10ZenjovSubstituted forTammat 69'minutes
- 4Kait
- 6Antonov
- 13LutsBooked at 90mins
- 8AnierSubstituted forJäägerat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tamm
- 5Kruglov
- 7Mööl
- 11Lepistu
- 12Meerits
- 16Mosnikov
- 17Jääger
- 19Kallaste
- 20Dmitrijev
- 22Toom
Bos-Herze
- 1Begovic
- 3Susic
- 2Cocalic
- 17Zukanovic
- 5KolasinacSubstituted forDumicat 45'minutes
- 10Medunjanin
- 8Cimirot
- 20HajrovicBooked at 78mins
- 14Krunic
- 18KodroSubstituted forDuljevicat 75'minutes
- 9IbisevicBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDzekoat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Dumic
- 7Besic
- 11Dzeko
- 12Sehic
- 13Milicevic
- 15Sunjic
- 16Duljevic
- 19Visca
- 21Jajalo
- 22Piric
- 23Bilbija
- Referee:
- Vladislav Bezborodov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Estonia 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2.
Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ilja Antonov (Estonia).
Booking
Siim Luts (Estonia) is shown the yellow card.
Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikita Baranov (Estonia).
Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joonas Tamm (Estonia).
Dario Dumic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joonas Tamm (Estonia).
Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Ervin Zukanovic.
Goal!
Goal! Estonia 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2. Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karol Mets (Estonia).
Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
Attempt saved. Siim Luts (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Artur Pikk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Artur Pikk (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Haris Medunjanin with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Enar Jääger replaces Henri Anier.
Goal!
Goal! Estonia 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1. Ilja Antonov (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Haris Duljevic replaces Kenan Kodro.
Attempt missed. Haris Medunjanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Joonas Tamm replaces Sergei Zenjov.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Edin Dzeko replaces Vedad Ibisevic.
Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Taijo Teniste (Estonia).
Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Izet Hajrovic.
Attempt missed. Ragnar Klavan (Estonia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ilja Antonov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Gojko Cimirot.
Attempt blocked. Siim Luts (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Taijo Teniste (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikita Baranov (Estonia).