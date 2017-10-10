Australia v Syria

Foul by Milos Degenek (Australia).
Line-ups
Australia
- 1Ryan
- 2Degenek
- 20Sainsbury
- 6Jurman
- 7Leckie
- 14Troisi
- 5Milligan
- 10Kruse
- 3B SmithSubstituted forMooyat 11'minutes
- 23Rogic
- 4Cahill
Substitutes
- 8McGowan
- 9Juric
- 11Goodwin
- 12Langerak
- 13Mooy
- 15Amini
- 16Behich
- 17Rukavytsya
- 18Birighitti
- 19Risdon
- 21Luongo
- 22Irvine
Syria
- 1Almeh
- 21Youssef
- 4Al Baour
- 18Al Medani
- 3Ajjan
- 16Mido
- 14Haj Mohamad
- 8Al Maowas
- 19Mardikian
- 11Al Jafal
- 9Al Soma
Substitutes
- 5Somi
- 6Jenyat
- 10Al Khatib
- 12Hamwiah
- 13Kalfa
- 15Al Shbli
- 17Omari
- 22Al-Youssef
- 23Madanieh
- Referee:
- Ravshan Irmatov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Mardik Mardikian (Syria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Australia 1, Syria 1. Tim Cahill (Australia) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathew Leckie with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Aaron Mooy replaces Brad Smith because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Brad Smith (Australia) because of an injury.
Matthew Jurman (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Al Soma (Syria).
Goal!
Goal! Australia 0, Syria 1. Omar Al Soma (Syria) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tamer Haj Mohamad with a through ball following a fast break.
Mathew Leckie (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mouaiad Al Ajjan (Syria).
Mathew Leckie (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oday Al Jafal (Syria).
Attempt blocked. James Troisi (Australia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.
Foul by Oday Al Jafal (Syria).
Mathew Leckie (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.