World Cup Qualifying - Asia - 2nd Leg
Australia1Syria1

Australia v Syria

Line-ups

Australia

  • 1Ryan
  • 2Degenek
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 6Jurman
  • 7Leckie
  • 14Troisi
  • 5Milligan
  • 10Kruse
  • 3B SmithSubstituted forMooyat 11'minutes
  • 23Rogic
  • 4Cahill

Substitutes

  • 8McGowan
  • 9Juric
  • 11Goodwin
  • 12Langerak
  • 13Mooy
  • 15Amini
  • 16Behich
  • 17Rukavytsya
  • 18Birighitti
  • 19Risdon
  • 21Luongo
  • 22Irvine

Syria

  • 1Almeh
  • 21Youssef
  • 4Al Baour
  • 18Al Medani
  • 3Ajjan
  • 16Mido
  • 14Haj Mohamad
  • 8Al Maowas
  • 19Mardikian
  • 11Al Jafal
  • 9Al Soma

Substitutes

  • 5Somi
  • 6Jenyat
  • 10Al Khatib
  • 12Hamwiah
  • 13Kalfa
  • 15Al Shbli
  • 17Omari
  • 22Al-Youssef
  • 23Madanieh
Referee:
Ravshan Irmatov

Match Stats

Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamSyria
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Milos Degenek (Australia).

Mardik Mardikian (Syria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Australia 1, Syria 1. Tim Cahill (Australia) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathew Leckie with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Australia. Aaron Mooy replaces Brad Smith because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Brad Smith (Australia) because of an injury.

Matthew Jurman (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar Al Soma (Syria).

Goal!

Goal! Australia 0, Syria 1. Omar Al Soma (Syria) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tamer Haj Mohamad with a through ball following a fast break.

Mathew Leckie (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mouaiad Al Ajjan (Syria).

Mathew Leckie (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oday Al Jafal (Syria).

Attempt blocked. James Troisi (Australia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

Foul by Oday Al Jafal (Syria).

Mathew Leckie (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iran10640102822
2South Korea104331110115
3Syria1034398113
4Uzbekistan1041567-113
5China PR10334810-212
6Qatar10217815-77

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan106221771020
2Saudi Arabia106131710719
3Australia105411611519
4United Arab Emirates104151013-313
5Iraq103251112-111
6Thailand10028624-182
View full World Cup Qualifying - Asia tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired