Tuesday's back pages 9 Oct From the section Football According to the Daily Telegraph, Wales boss Chris Coleman is set to quit after failing to qualify for the World Cup "Dragon Slayer" says the Metro after James McClean's winning goal for Republic of Ireland against Wales Italian officials want Chelsea boss Antonio Conte back as national coach, according to The Sun The headline that Wales fans do not want to see again, repeated by iSport And to compound matters for Wales fans, the same headline is chosen by the Daily Mail Gareth Southgate will continue with his 3-4-3 formation for England, according to the Independent A baseball-capped Jose Mourinho Serbia winger Mijat Gacinovic watching Austria beat Serbia last week was checking on Serbia winger Mijat Gacinovic, according to the Daily Mirror The Dragon Slayers headline yet again, this time in the Guardian